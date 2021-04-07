Kasoa ritual killings: Politicians accessories to such crimes – Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, MP, Busila South

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Busila South Constituency, Clement Apaak says the country’s politicians are responsible for the continuous exposure of the youth and society to crude and unregulated television and radio content in recent times.

He noted that if they (politicians) stop holding the hands of charlatans who are disguised as men of God, then, regulating media content would be an easy thing to do.



Addressing the recent murder of an 11-year-old child by two teenagers supposedly for money rituals, the MP shared that the provision of radio and television airtime to ‘mallams and ritualists’ to promote get rich quick schemes is responsible for the sad incident.



On his accord, these fetishes have only gotten the media space to preach their vices because the politicians have turned a blind eye to the ills perpetuated by so-called men of God in the media.



“We must call a spade and spade and damn the consequences. We know of churches where pastors make predictions and give out lotto numbers. Some also claim they go to the bank and fill the bank accounts of their members by stealing from the Bank of Ghana’s vault and this gave room for the fetishes because this was never condemned because of political interests”.

Clement made his position known in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah.



He advised politicians to come clean and stop holding hands with “these charlatans” because they (politicians) receive from them (so-called pastors) favourable election predictions. “These preachers only make predictions and talk about making people rich rather than preach salvation”.



“We as politicians are accessories to what is happening. As a society, we need to critically think about where we want to be. If we are not careful, things will get worse and we cannot solve the problem at hand”, he reiterated.



Following the recent murder of the 11-year-old boy by his friends for alleged money rituals, Ghanaians especially social media users have called on the Government to place a ban on ‘Mallams’ and other money ritualists from appearing and advertising their products on television stations and radio.