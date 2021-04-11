Kasoa ritual murder: Dr. Asah Asante sheds tears

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante on Friday took listeners of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' down an emotional journey when discussing the tragic incident at Kasoa last Saturday.

Two teenagers murdered an 11-year old boy for money rituals.



The teenagers lured the young boy to an uncompleted building, killed him and buried his body to later exhume for ritual money purposes.



The murder suspects have been arrested and are in Police custody.

Reacting to the issue, Dr. Asah Asante shed tears over the deceased.



The Political Science lecturer recounted the painful loss of a child with an example of him losing his own three children.



"If you have witnessed the death of your child before, you will know that this situation is highly critical'," he said in an emotional state.