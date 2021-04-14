Kasoa ritual murder: Mahama consoles victim's mother

A high-powered delegation led by his 2020 running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GHS10,000.00 to the mother and family of the late 11-year-old boy who was murdered by two teenagers for ritual purposes at Kasoa.

The donation was sent on behalf of the former President by a high-powered delegation led by his 2020 running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.



Other members of the delegation included Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC's Greater Accra regional Chairman Ade Coker, the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the Ngleshie Amanfro/Bortianor constituency Alexander Akuoko and some constituency executives, who consoled Hajia Sadahatu.



Meanwhile, a traditional priestess linked to the murder has been arrested by the police.



She was arrested at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region.



The two teen suspects who have been arrested by the police for killing the little boy confessed to being inspired to commit the crime after watching a spiritualist on TV talk about how people could be millionaires through such means, the fact sheet of the case has revealed.

The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17, allegedly conspired to kill the Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School, Ishmael Mensah, at about 10 a.m. on Holy Saturday.



According to the facts of the case as presented by the prosecutor, Inspector Japhet Agyeman, Nyarko got the idea from watching the spiritualist on TV and sold the plan to his accomplice Kini, who said he knew a different spiritualist in the Volta Region who could help them.



The spiritualist they contacted asked them for a human sacrifice and a sum of GHS5,000.



“For some time now, the 1st accused [Felix Nyarko] has been watching Ghana Television channels that entertain mallams and other spiritualists to promote their prowess in making people instant millionaires.



“He informed the 2nd accused [Nicholas Kini] who advised that there is a certain spiritualist in Volta Region who can do it for them.

The “2nd accused, who is not having a phone, provided the phone number of the said spiritualist to the 1st accused, who has access to his mother’s phone.



“After contacting the said spiritualist, she agreed to help if only they can provide a human being and cash sum of GHS5,000 for the rituals,” portions of the police fact sheets revealed.



According to the fact sheet, the teen suspects first planned kidnapping the now-deceased boy for a GHS5,000 ransom from his parents so they could present the money to the spiritualist but aborted that plot.