Kasoa ritual murder: Speed up probe into unsolved crimes – NDC to Akufo-Addo

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have his government expedite investigations into all unresolved crimes as a way of pulling the plugs on criminal impunity in the country.

Condemning the recent ritual murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa, Central Region, the party, in a statement signed by Communication Director Sammy Gyamfi said: “We further wish to draw the attention of the Akufo-Addo government to the plethora of crimes whose resolution has dragged on interminably, thus, encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity”.



PRESS STATEMENT BY THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS ON THE MURDER OF YOUNG ISHMAEL MENSAH ABDALLAH AT KASOA.



It is with extreme shock and disbelief that the National Democratic Congress received news of the gruesome murder of a ten-year-old boy called Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa in the Central Region by his own teenaged acquaintances for ritual purposes.



The Leadership, as well as the entire rank and file of the NDC, join the family and friends and, indeed, the entire nation, in mourning the loss of this young and promising boy much beloved by his family and community.

It is the expectation of the National Democratic Congress that the appropriate authorities will ensure that the bereaved family are comforted by the swiftness of the application of the law to punish the perpetrators and all who may be behind this dastardly murder.



The NDC has taken due notice of the fact that there appears to be a fashionable craze toward the acquisition of quick wealth by many of our countrymen and women and the youth in particular, without the attendant hard, morally sound and lawful means of obtaining same.



We deem this development as a dangerous trend that has to be condemned and discouraged by all and sundry.



It is a development which the NDC is unquestionably opposed to, or else we risk bequeathing to the youth, a practice and a lifestyle that cannot build this nation.



We further wish to draw the attention of the Akufo-Addo government to the plethora of crimes whose resolution has dragged on interminably, thus, encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity.

We encourage the youth to look out for honest, hardworking, and accomplished persons as their role models.



Wealth which has been improperly obtained, should never be an attraction for the upcoming youth of this great nation.



In this regard, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to speed up investigations and crank the wheels of justice so that the country can rid itself of the odious reminder of this unfortunate event.



May the soul of young Ishmael Mensah Abdallah rest in peace.



ISSUED ON FRIDAY 9TH APRIL, 2021

KAKRA ESSAMUAH



DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS