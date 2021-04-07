Kasoa ritual murder: The NMC & NCA should take the blame - Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, MP, Busila South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has said the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communication Authority (NCA) must take the greater blame for the content put out or allowed on some TV and radio stations that have contributed to the believability by impressionable teenagers that it is possible to get rich via rituals and without handwork.

The opposition MP’s comment comes on the heels of the arrest of two teenagers, a 16- and 17-year-old for the murder of an 11-year-old for ritual purposes.



Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini allegedly conspired and killed Ishmael Mensah on Saturday, 3 April 2021, for money rituals.



The two boys have been charged with murder and are to reappear in court on 20 April 2021.



Contributing to the ongoing discussion on the moral decadence and the get-rich-quick attitude that has permeated the Ghanaian society, Dr Apaak, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and former member of the NMC, noted in a Facebook post that considering the means the boys chose to get rich quick, the NMC and the NCA should take the blame, since they allow content of that nature on radio and TV.



He called on the NMC and NCA to sit up.



“These public institutions have obligations to society, including protecting our children from unwholesome, deceitful, fraudulent, deviant and dangerous content. They have the power to ensure that our radio and TV stations don't allow or air foul, fraudulent, despicable and deceitful content. The time is now, NMC and NCA act!” he added.



Below is Dr Apaak’s full post:



The gruesome murder of a ten-year-old by two teenagers in Kasoa area of the Central Region has shocked the nation to the marrow.

Even more insanely disturbing is the revelation that the offenders intended to use the victim for "money" rituals; so they can become rich and wealthy.



Clearly, this is an indictment on our society. We have become a society that worships wealth, riches and never seem to question how people get wealthy. It has become so accepting that even teenagers are willing to kill a boy so that they can gain wealth. What a vain society we have become, shameful. Yet we never cease to profess our religiosity, a so-called Christian nation!



While we condemn this barbaric act, we ought to look at some immediate avenues via which this get rich at all cost and by any means concept or mentality has become pervasive in our society. By what medium could teenagers have become infested or influenced to believe they could get rich by killing and using their victim for rituals?



I dare say that some content put out or allowed on some TV and Radio stations have contributed to the believability by impressionable teenagers that it's possible to get rich via rituals, without handwork.



And this is why the National Media Commission (NMC), and National Communication Authority (NCA) must bear greater blame specifically. Are these not the institutions that control content and licensing?

Put on your TV this evening after 8 pm and flip through the channels, you would be shocked to see the volume of despicable and fraudulent content. The digital channels are even worse; mallams, pastors, priests/priestesses, spiritualists etc conjuring money. But it's not just TV stations, radio is equally being used to promote such deceitful deviance in our society.



On both TV and Radio, these so-called money conjurers speak about how easy they can make people rich, they display their contact numbers and provide directions to their locations.



The NMC and NCA must sit up. These public institutions have obligations to society, including protecting our children from unwholesome, deceitful, fraudulent, deviant and dangerous content. They have the power to ensure that our radio and TV stations don't allow or air foul, fraudulent, despicable and deceitful content. The time is now, NMC and NCA act!



Dr Apaak



M.P, Builsa South

Deputy Ranking Member On The Committee On Education



Former Member of the NMC