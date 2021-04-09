Kasoa ritual murder: This is a moment of national reflection on our value system - Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has disagreed with comments that the two Kasoa teenagers committed an atrocity because of content shown on television stations.

According to him, that's not the only reason.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, he claims it is a combination of a lot of factors including parenting.



Two teenagers gruesomely murdered a 10-year-old boy for money ritual purposes.



According to reports, they consulted a fetish priest who asked them to bring human parts and GHc 5000.



Many have blamed this act on the influx of money doublers and fetish activities on television channels.

However, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah believes the unfortunate act raises questions of parenting as well as the lack of education on the country’s value system.



“We should take a second look at the kind of society we want to create for our children. Our current conversation all centre on politics leaving out society and its tenets . . . we need to go back to the national conversation on the kind of value system we uphold. This is a moment of national reflection . . . ” he opined.



New Broadcasting Bill



The new broadcasting bill when passed will ensure the lawful regulation of social media and other digital space.



According to the Information Minister, the new broadcasting bill will also curtail the activities of money doublers and fake news in Ghana’s media.

Meanwhile, he has also indicated what his outfit is doing to rid or reduce the activities of money doublers on television and radio.



Listen to him in the video below:



