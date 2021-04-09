Kasoa ritual murder: Two more suspects arrested

The two minor suspects

Two more suspects have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in connection with the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old boy at Coca-Cola near the Great Lamptey Mills School in Kasoa.

The two suspects identified as Charity and Desmond Nii Adjei are both being investigated by the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) for the offence of abetment to commit a crime, to wit murder.



The Head of Public Relations at the CID unit stated that the two suspects were arrested by the police after investigators set off a manhunt for the perpetrators involved in the crime.



DSP Juliana Obeng, who spoke to Joy News in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added, the suspects will be assisting the police with its investigations into the murder of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah.



She further cautioned the media to be circumspect in their reportage.



“Investigations are still ongoing, we stressed the need for us to be circumspect in our reportage because the case is quite sentimental; we do not want to toy with the emotions at this moment,” DSP Obeng said.

On Wednesday, the spiritualist alleged to be at the centre of the killing was also arrested by the Central Region Police.



The two teens were also remanded into police custody bringing to 5, the number of suspects nabbed in the case so far.







