Kasoa ritual murder victim to be buried today per Islamic traditions

Ishmael was allegedly murdered by two neighbours who are in police custody

Ishmael Abdallah, the 11 year-old boy allegedly murdered at Kasoa in the Central Region is to be buried, today, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Mr Samed Akalilu, spokesperson for the family and uncle of the deceased told the Ghana News Agency that, the family was preparing feverishly to convey the body from the Police for burial on Thursday in line with Islamic religion.



“Yesterday when we went to Court, our expectation was that the body of Ishmael would be given to us but unfortunately, it could not happen.



"However, from the hints we have received, everything indicates that we will get the body tomorrow (today) so we can proceed to bury our dead according to Islamic customs and rituals,” he said.



He said after the burial, the family would continue to pursue justice for the deceased.

Mr Akalilu called on government to intensify the fight against crime in Kasoa and its environs, adding that, the murder of his 11-year-old nephew was not an isolated case in the sprawling commercial town.



The spokesperson said the family was still in a state of disbelief and shock and could not fathom why such an evil could befall them especially when one of the accused was very close to the family.



“From henceforth, I will advise my family and other children to be careful about how to associate with strangers and even those they claim to know. You can’t trust anyone these days,” he said.



Mr Akalilu expressed appreciation to the Counseling and Psychology Unit of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for providing counseling services to the bereaved family.