Kedem’s declaration that Ghana does not legally exist nonsensical - Dr Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, Political Scientist

Political science lecturer, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, has described suggestions by Kosi Kedem that Ghana does not legally exist, as false.

Kosi Kedem is former Member of Parliament for Hohoe South, and was a member of the consultative assembly that drafted Ghana’s 1992 constitution.



In the wake of some secessionist groups in the Volta Region demanding independence for a Western Togoland state, Kosi Kedem argued that Ghana does not legally exist.



Reacting to the statement from Kosi Kedem, Political science lecturer Dr. Richard Amoako Baah said M.r Kedem does not have the right to spread dangerous misinformation.



“Most of the information being spread by former Member of Parliament for Hohoe South, and himself a member of the consultative assembly that drafted Ghana’s 1992 constitution is false, and borders on treason”.



A person who has been lawfully elected a member of parliament under Rawlings, a president who comes from the territory formerly known as Togoland cannot become President of Ghana unless Togoland was part of Ghana. Since Mr. Kedem served not under Togoland, but Ghana, his declaration that Ghana legally does not exist, is nonsensical”, he said.

Dr. Amoako Baah also believes that Mr. Kedem’s comment would rather urge the secessionist groups to forge on with their illegality.



“By his pronouncements, Mr. Kedem is providing the intellectual and false historical backing for those who have engaged in violent acts against Ghana”.



The two territories that became Ghana and admitted as a member of the United Nations were Gold Coast and the Trust Territory of Togoland, Dr Amoako Baah stated.



Below is Dr. Amoako Baah’s full statement



