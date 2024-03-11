Keep quiet and mourn your husband – Mensah Thompson to John Kumah’s wife

Mensah Thompson and John Kumah's wife Apostle Lilian Kumah

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has told the wife of the late Deputy Minister for Finance, Apostle Lilian Kumah, to desist from making public pronouncements about the death of her husband.

According to him, the wife of John Kumah making pronouncements right after his death is wrong and forbidden by Akan culture.



Mensah Thompson who said he knew John Kumah personally and was aware he was ill after an incident last year, said that Apostle Kumah should be mourning her husband now and should not be granting interviews about allegations on his death.



“I would plead with the wife to shut up and mourn her husband. As we speak, John Kumah's wife is on Asaase Radio granting an interview, claiming that her husband was not poisoned. But is that what your focus should be as a widow at this particular moment, your husband passed less than a week ago.



“In Ashanti Culture, you can't even come out. In Akan traditional culture, when you lose your husband, you can't even come out for a certain period. You're supposed to be in the room and mourn," he said in an interview on Citi TV on Monday, March 11, 2024.



He added, “Whatever people are claiming killed or didn't kill your husband is not up to you. That is why there are professionals who do an autopsy, and that is none of us, our business. People can claim whatever they want to claim, but focus on mourning your husband”.



Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has refuted reports that her husband's death was a result of food poisoning.



She disclosed that John Kumah had been grappling with a terminal disease for almost a year, a condition initially diagnosed by doctors in Germany.



Apostle Lilian Kumah, who also serves as the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, expressed her distress over the speculations surrounding her husband's death, urging individuals to cease spreading unfounded claims.



“My husband went through pain but he never showed that he was in pain. He went through all the pain to do everything he needed to do during the period of his ill-health. He was motivated by a particular motto that he always operated by, which is, we don’t do what is convenient, we do what we are commanded to do.



“Right from day one since he was diagnosed in Germany, I have been part of the medical processes my husband went through, and no one, none of the doctors ever told me that my husband’s medical situation was because of poisoning.



“I have all the medical reports both from Germany and Ghana and food poisoning has never been mentioned in any of the reports,” citinewsroom.com quoted her to have said in an Interview with Asaase Radio.

Meanwhile, following the death of the former deputy finance minister on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital, some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including an aide to John Kumah have alleged that he was poisoned.



