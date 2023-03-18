Kejetia Fire: Hydrant outputs and nozzles of fire tenders not compatible – Safety Manager

File photo

The Head of Safety and Environment at the Kejetia market facility, Nana Opoku-Amankwah has stated emphatically that fire safety arrangements have huge lapses that have not been resolved for years.

His comments come on the heels of a fire outbreak at the ultra-modern Kejetia facility that has razed down wares of traders and the market complex worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.



Mr. Opoku-Amankwah was speaking in an interview with Abusua FM’s Kojo Bimpong Marfo in Kumasi weeks before the fire yesterday, March 15, 2023



He stated there have always been serious lapses in the fire management regime put in place for the facility.

Responding to a question about the compatibility of fire tenders and hydrants in the market by the host of Abusua Nkomo, this was Mr. Amankwah’s response.



“It is true the hydrants and the tenders are mismatched (not compatible), surprisingly when this project was handed to the managers (KMA) by contractors somebody took hold of it. Someone approved all was ok and we are here with this. When I resumed my post, we did an assessment including equipment we needed to acquire to improve the safety system there. this included the fire hydrants even though that is not the singular most important equipment in dousing the fire in the market.”