Ken Agyapong, JFK, Afenyo-Markin other NPP bigwigs storm Assin Breku for by-election

The tension in Assin North continues to heighten as both NPP and NDC bigwigs have trooped the constituency to show support for their respective candidates in the ongoing Assin North by-election.

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour are some of the NPP politicians who have been spotted at the Methodist Park polling centre in Assin Breku.



The keenly anticipated Assin North by-election is underway as NDC has accused the NPP of buying the votes of constituents with GH¢200 and GH¢300.



Speaking to the media at one of the polling stations in Assin North, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, called on the Ghana Police Service to act immediately and arrest all the persons involved in the vote-buying exercise.



According to him, he has come across at least 10 centres close to polling stations where electorates are being given between GH¢200 and GH¢300 before they go and vote or after they have voted.



“I don’t understand why the NPP would impoverish the people and come and give them money (during election day). It is so sad, it is so shameful and we are asking the police to immediately ensure that within a 5-kilometre radius, nobody is allowed to be sharing money of this magnitude.



“I am shocked with what I have seen here. Our democracy is dying, NPP is killing our democracy, they have changed it to moneycracy… I have seen 10 different houses where they are sharing the money. I can take you there, they are sharing GH¢200 and GH¢300,” he said.









ABJ/OGB