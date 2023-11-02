Ken Agyapong cancels planned media engagement

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Member of Parliament for the people of Assin Central Constituency and a key contestant in the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential election, Ken Ohene Agyapong has called off his planned engagement with the media.

The Maverick Politician who rounded up his 275 Constituency campaign tour a week ago had a media engagement plan scheduled to come off today November 1, 2023, at the Marriott Hotel in Accra to brief the media and Ghanaians on the plans his team has laid down as the party prepares to go the polls to elect its flagbearer.



In anticipation of the media engagement, the Showdown politician took to his official social media pages to announce the cancellation of the planned engagement.

Even though Mr Agyapong didn’t disclose reasons behind the cancellation of his media engagement, close sources reveal that it was necessary due to meetings the Flagbearer aspirants were to have with the Party’s Council of Elders and Election Committee at its Headquarters in Accra.