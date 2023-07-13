Ken Agyapong explains why he said NPP members are foolish; says he will do it again if necessary

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has explained why he sometime ago referred to members of his party as foolish.

Speaking to members of the NPP at the Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region, Ken Agyapong said that he described members of his party as foolish because they recorded remarks made by the senior advisor to the president, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, and leaked it which brought some division into the party.



He said that he was confronted by the statement he made at a recent interview he attended, saying that he would do it again in need be.



“They are saying I have said that NPP members are foolish. Let me explain what happened. Honourable Osafo-Maafo met members of the party at Koforidua and he was talking to them about the history of the NPP, particularly the role the Akyem people played in the establishment of the party.



“During his remarks, he at a point stated that the people of Akyem played a more important role than the Ashantis. They recorded him and sent the audio to NDC radio stations and newspapers and the following day the issue blew up.



“I went on a programme on Adom FM and the tape was played. After hearing it, I said NPP members are foolish and that I don’t know why I belong to the party. What was the mindset of those who recorded Osafo-Maafo and gave it to NDC radio stations?,” he asked.



Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, said that he would never deny that he made those statements because he wants to be the part’s flagbearer.

He added that if the same thing repeats itself, he will repeat his remarks.



BAI/OGB



