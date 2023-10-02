Ken Agyapong has benefitted a lot from public deception on who he is – NDC Communicator

NDC Communication Team Member, Dr Samuel Laryea

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Samuel Laryea, has raised objections to recent allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong against the New Patriotic Party's leadership.

According to him, the flagbearer hopeful is only presenting a false side of himself to the public.



This comes after the flagbearer hopeful of the NPP and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, levelled allegations against the party's hierarchy, claiming the NPP is engaging in activities that he found deeply concerning.



He stressed that the party is ‘looting’ the country without regard for the future.



During an appearance on Accra-based TV3, Dr. Samuel Laryea offered a different perspective, stating that Kennedy Agyapong has benefited significantly from public perception of being incorruptible.



He went on to challenge this image of the MP by highlighting some key associations in Kennedy's political circle, some of whom are facing allegations of corruption.



“He is somebody who has benefitted a lot from public deception on who he is. There is an artifice being raised around Kennedy that he is incorruptible and that he is a no-nonsense person. I beg to differ.

“Kennedy has two main campaign managers: Kwame Owusu and Kwasi Nyantakyi. Kwame Owusu is the former Maritime CEO. He is the one who was engaged in that open disrespecting dissipation of the public purse. He is the one who bought 14 air conditioners in a two-bedroom house, he was later forced to resign. Kwasi Nyantakyi was caught on TV taking bribes in the Anas éxpose. As they say, show me your friend and I will show you your character, if Kennedy can co-exist peacefully with these two people, he cannot claim incorruptibility,” he stated.



He continued, “So, Kennedy is no different from Dr. Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo. He is the same and for me, he is even worse.”



The NDC communicator further described the effort by both the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, to become the flagbearer of the NPP as a wild goose chase.



According to him, the race will not yield any positive result as both individuals are products of the same party.



“But the race between Kennedy and Bawumia both is a race to nowhere, they are engaging in a wild goose chase. Because both are fruits of the same poison tree which is the NPP,” he argued.



