Ken Agyapong has leadership traits JJ, Jesus, Kagame and others espouse - Aide explains

Lawyer William Kusi, the Ashanti Regional legal and communication head for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has addressed concerns about Agyapong’s leadership style and temperament.

One of the key criticisms leveled against the Assin Central MP is his impatience and quick temper.



However, speaking in an interview on Hello FM on September 2, 2023, lawyer William Kusi offered a response, asserting that such qualities are not necessarily detrimental to a leader.



He argued that many successful leaders throughout history possessed similar characteristics, which contributed to their effectiveness.



Asked by the host about Agyapong's known lack of patience and fury over issues and how the team was working to address same, he responded:



"In fact, our response is that every successful leader in this world, has had similar character traits and values.



When pressed further by the host, he elaborated on his point, citing examples like Jerry Rawlings, Jesus Christ, Paul Kagame, and John the Baptist.



He said these are figures who displayed strength and assertiveness in their leadership. He contended that these traits were not inherently negative but instead had proven to be beneficial for effective leadership.

“Yes, look at Jerry Rawlings, look at Jesus Christ, Paul Kagame, look at John the Baptist…so that trait is not bad, it is good for leadership because if you know your leader is that type, whenever you are doing something bad you will be afraid and when they give you work to do, you will do it with all diligence, so those things that they have tagged him with that they don’t like…”



He emphasized that a leader like Agyapong, who commands respect and evokes a certain level of fear, can play a crucial role in steering the country towards development and prosperity.



According to Kusi, Agyapong's leadership style encourages diligence and accountability, making citizens more responsible for their actions.



"If we get a gentleman as president and you are unemployed yet get attacked by robbers? Is that what Ghanaians want? Indiscipline all over?



"That is why everyone is following Kennedy Agyapong because citizens say we have to move away from that and use respect and fear to develop this country,” he added.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with five other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP has slatted November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





