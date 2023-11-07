Ken Agyapong hints of next move as he tours his massive steel factory

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who many have said is the true ‘hero’ of the 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries even though he lost to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is ‘bursting with glory’.

The Assin Central legislator was captured in a viral video on social media happily touring the site of one of his companies, Ashanti Steel, which is said to be the largest steel manufacturing company in West Africa.



Ken, in the viral video, thanked his supporters for having faith in him and urged them not to be dismayed by his loss.



He said that there are a lot of opportunities on the table for him.



He, however, indicated that he is yet to make a decision on whether he would go into politics or business, full-time.



“I thank all Ghanaians, including those living abroad, for the confidence reposed in me. He who runs away lives to fight another day. So, there is hope.



“The important thing is that we have life. So, everybody should take heart, nobody should be worried. For me, I have a lot of alternatives. I can go into business and not politics but time will tell. Thank you all, God bless you,” he said.

About the NPP primaries:



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates vote to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.



