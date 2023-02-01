Ken Agyapong narrates how he rejected a $3m bribe from an Indian businessman

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that he is not corrupt and that he has never taken a bribe.

Speaking in an interview on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyapong said that he will never engage in activities that will make him rich at the expense of the people of Ghana.



He then proceeded to narrate how he rejected a $3 million bribe from an Indian businessman who wanted to get a government project with his help.



“I met an Indian last week and he said there is a project that he thinks I can influence. The actual cost of the project is ($)26 million.



“The guy comes to say that he can do it for $9 (million) and of course as a businessman, he has to make a profit with whoever introduced him, $3 (million), making $12 (million). Then he said to me, I’m going to give you $3 million so I will add it to the $12 (million) to make $15 million and I said no to him.



“I said Ghana first, I don’t want the $3 million if you know you can do the job for $12 million so be it. The young men that come from America with their tickets and everything whatever you want to give to them it is okay but me I will not take any money,” he narrated.

Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, said that the business told him that he (Agyapong) is the only person, he has met in Africa who has rejected such a huge amount of money.



“The Indian man, who was there with his young engineer son, said wow, I have goose pimples. I have worked in Africa for 22 years and I have never seen an African reject $3 million like you did,” he said.



Watch the interview below:





IB/DO