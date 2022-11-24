Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2023 Budget to Parliament - Finance Ministry confirms

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Ministry of Finance has affirmed that it is embattled minister Ken Ofori-Atta who will be presenting the 2023 Budget Statement to Parliament today, November 24.

A three-point statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry stated that the Minister was in line to deliver the annual document as is constitutionally the case for and on behalf of the President.



MAIN POINTS FROM PRESS RELEASE ON 2023 ANNUAL BUDGET



1. In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the 2023 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government on Thursday, 24th November, 2022.



2. The 2023 Budget will focus on Government's strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.



3. It will feature updates on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for an IMF supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.

Ofori-Atta under pressure from different quarters



Ofori-Atta's presentation of the budget had drawn controversy after 98 lawmakers in the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP threatened to boycott his appearance before the House.



The national leadership of the party after a crunch meeting with the Majority Caucus agreed on the need to close ranks and to support the President's agenda, especially on the Budget and Ofori-Atta's leadership in concluding the current phase of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Ofori-Atta, however, is still the subject of a vote of censure motion which the Minority are pursuing. An eight-member ad hoc committee is set to present its report from a hearing into the grounds raised in the motion.



The Minority have vowed to go the long haul by way of debating the report and pushing for a secret vote on the status of the Minister relative to the censure.

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video







SARA/PEN