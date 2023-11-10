'Ken is an integral part of our path to victory in 2024' - Stephen Amoah

MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has said that Kennedy Agyapong, even though he lost in the November 4 presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP), is an integral part of the party’s effort to secure victory in the 2024 elections and in their attempt to 'break the eight.'

Kennedy Agyapong came second in the flagbearer race, following behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who won by a wide margin to become the NPP's 2024 flagbearer.



Expressing admiration for Kennedy Agyapong's maturity and composure during the NPP’s rally after the primaries, Dr. Amoah stated that the Assin Central MP is part of the party's journey to winning the 2024 general elections.



“Ken is an integral part of our path to victory in 2024,” he said.

He added that he believes the unity is genuine because both Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are valued members of the party.



“NPP has emerged victorious, and I’m concerned about maintaining unity,” he added.



NW/AE