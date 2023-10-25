Ken’s team dares national executive and Mampong MP over attempt to temper electoral register

The MP for Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

The Campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has warned the Member of Parliament for Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, to desist from any alleged tampering with voting records of the Mampong Constituency ahead of the November 4, 2023 NPP presidential primaries.

The alleged move by the MP is averred to be aimed at giving flagbearer hopeful and Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, an overriding advantage in the constituency to affect the outcome of the November 4 primaries.



In a viral leaked message, the Mampong MP is reported to have claimed that despite the 2022 High Court's injunction on the voting records of the Constituency of the NPP, restraining the ruling party from conducting elections to pick new officers at various polling stations in the Mampong Constituency of the Ashanti Region, the MP has despite assured some 'unqualified' persons of voting in the upcoming presidential primaries.



His comment has been described as prejudicial to the Asante Mampong High Court's processes in deliberating on the matter, as the Court is yet to pronounce its judgment in upholding the constituency election which is being challenged by some 34 officers of the party, as either valid or not.



The Court is set to sit on October 30, 2023, to make its pronouncement on the joint suit which is seeking to cancel the 2022 NPP Mampong Constituency's entire election process claiming that the elections were fraught with irregularities and manipulation.



The MP in the viral message allegedly notes "Good morning my delegates. I can confirm to you today that in as much as there is a god you will vote on 4th November. Nobody is going to deny you your vote. The against people have failed. On 30th October, the judge will rule in our favour, in your favour. Victory victory victory. We are winning. We have won. We are going to win. Observers are worried. But #1t is possible".



Background:

The Asante Mampong High Court in the Ashanti Region in 2022, placed an injunction on the internal party elections at the Asante Mampong constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It came after the court merged the case files of some 34 NPP Mampong Polling Station Executives, led by one Mr. Kofi Sarpong, against NPP Mampong Constituency Executives.



According to the statement of claims, the constituency chairman, Mr Asare Luther, has denied thousands of party members the right to obtain forms for polling station elections in the constituency because they were not on his side or camp.



The suit filed on Friday, February 25, 2022, named the New Patriotic Party and its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, as defendants.



The others are Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah, Chairman of the nine-member committee supervising the elections in the Mampong Constituency, Mr. Asare Luther, the Constituency Chairman, and Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, the MP for the area.



The Court will determine the validity of the outcome of the constituency elections on November 30. Until then, delegates who were elected as polling station executives and other portfolios in the party cannot hold themselves as legitimate to partake in the NPP November 4 primaries.