Kennedy Agyapong, Wontumi must be spoken to for the sake of peace in the NPP - Carlos Ahenkorah

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to engage in peace talks with Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi for the sake of party unity.

According to him, when these two important individuals in the party are not controlled, the attacks on each other will cost the party its peace and the attempt to break the eight.



Ahenkorah's appeal comes in the wake of recent comments made by Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP, in which he levelled allegations against the party's hierarchy.



Agyapong accused the NPP of engaging in activities that he found deeply concerning, stating that they were 'looting' the country without regard for the future.



In response to these claims, Carlos Ahenkorah emphasised the need for measured responses from influential figures within the party, such as Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi, as their statements can significantly impact the party's cohesion.



“As a matter of urgency, if the leaders of the party do not speak with Ken and Wuntumi, the outcome will not be to the benefit of the party. If you want the party to enjoy some peace and break the eight, then both Ken and Wuntumi must be called and spoken to,” he said.

He acknowledged that Agyapong's recent comments were not entirely different from his past statements but underscored that the presidential aspirant's elevated status demanded a more cautious approach to sensitive issues.



“What he said is not very different from what he has been saying all these while, except that some of the things he said in Kumasi carry some weight. I want to use this opportunity to plead with Kennedy Agyapong, whether he accepts it or not, he is a forerunner of the party. Now, he wants to run as a flagbearer of the party.



“His reaction to certain situations and his delivery to same situations should inform him that people are watching and based on that, they will decide whether to share thoughts with you or not. Many people are expecting that all the things he used to say when he was just a member of parliament, he will relax on some of them particularly because he is a presidential aspirant,” he stated.



He continued “You cannot change Ken because he has his own personality and he is a self-made person but if he should continue on this tangent, those who feel victimised by this approach are likely going to confront him on that.”



Ahenkorah also expressed concern about Chairman Wontumi's recent remarks, in which he hinted at revealing secrets about Kennedy Agyapong if the latter misbehaved.

He questioned the necessity of such statements and urged the party not to allow itself to be divided.



“Apart from his comments as well, I saw a publication that was attributed to Wontumi. He was also quoted saying that if Ken should misbehave, he would also reveal some secrets of his, I mean why should we get to this? Why must we sell ourselves to the NDC for them to get us on that pedestal?



“I know Ken and I know Wontumi, they are very good friends and so, if comments such as these are made by Wuntumi then it is concerning. Why will he come out to make such statements, why must we get ourselves to that point,” he questioned.



