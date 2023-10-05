Kennedy Agyapong and I could potentially form a partnership - Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong

Independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen has hinted at the possibility of forming a partnership with Kennedy Agyapong in the wake of the upcoming elections.

According to him, he will gladly oblige to that call for an alliance.



Alan Kyerematen who was once a flagbearer hopeful in the New Patriotic Party together with his contender, Kennedy Agyapong, but broke away to form an apolitical group which he calls A New Movement.



Kennedy Agyapong who is vying to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections has threatened that if he feels cheated in the upcoming November 4, 2023, national delegation elections of the NPP, he will also break away and run as an independent candidate.



Making an appearance on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV with Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the former trade minister shared his thoughts on the potential collaboration with Kennedy Agyapong.



“What I can say is that when you listen to the majority of Ghanaians, that is what they are hoping will happen. And if that will be the case, I will oblige. I also think that will help the country” he said.



Explaining further emphasised the commonalities of their goals.

He indicated that both himself and Kennedy Agyapong believe strongly in business as the key to Ghana’s development.



“For me, whatever I talk about as my wish for the country, it all boils down on business and he, [reference to Ken] is also talking about business. So, let’s wait for them to finish the elections.



“If we see a possibility to form an alliance after their elections, then will sit to see how far that will go,” he added.



