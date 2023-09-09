Kennedy Agyapong campaign provides free bus from Nkrumah Circle to Accra

A free bus service initiated by Kennedy Agyapong campaign has been spotted at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.
In a video circulating on social media, the bus, branded with messages and images of Kennedy Agyapong, was spotted parked at Circle.
A group of supporters, donning Kennedy Agyapong's T-shirts, could be seen beckoning passengers to hop on board for a complimentary journey and to endorse the MP.
The video captures the supporters calling out, "This is Honourable Kennedy Agyapong's handiwork, Accra free, come and pick the car and vote for him, showdown man."
Some passengers seemed enthusiastic about the offer as they could be seen boarding the bus.
Watch the video below:
Free transportation “Showdown”???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/9XBo9rlrBi— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) September 8, 2023
Is this one of the showdown strategies? Kennedy Agyepong is playing the game???????????????? pic.twitter.com/NwxKzFxjPK— General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) September 8, 2023
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh.
The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.
