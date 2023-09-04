Kennedy Agyapong distributes three trucks of rice to Ashanti Region delegates

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region are set to enjoy some goodies from flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, some three trucks loaded with bags of rice were seen arriving at the Ashanti Regional campaign office of Kennedy Agyapong.



“This is for us in Ashanti Region, three trucks. All the trucks you see are filled with rice. This is the campaign office of Honourable Kennedy Agyapong in the Ashanti Region where we are offloading the rice,” a man who identified himself as Nana Akufo Addo narrated in the video.



In the NPP’s August 26, 2023, special delegates election, Kennedy Agyapong came second behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The elections which had some 10 contenders was held to reduce the number of flagbearer hopefuls to five ahead of the party’s main national delegates congress.

The NPP on November 4, 2023, will hold its national delegates congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



Watch the video below







GA/SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Mintah Akandoh's call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



