Kennedy Agyapong explains why Alan Kyerematen 'lost' the super delegates election

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has shed light on why his fellow contender, Alan Kyerematen, fell short in the NPP super delegates election held on August 26, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on October 5, 2023, Agyapong argued that Kyerematen's decision to maintain a low profile for a significant periods in the party had repercussions on his campaign.



He stated that during the years when Kyerematen chose to remain silent and away from active politics, a new generation had emerged and many of these young voters were now eligible to cast their ballots, but they were unfamiliar with Alan Kyerematen due to his absence.



"He (Alan) and I were engaging in a fair campaign, but the others were on the other side and using money to intimidate people.



"They were going to win because of their intimidation tactics, wealth, and power, but Alan and I were going to win because of our popularity among the general public.

“Alan has been a part of the system for a while, but there came a point where it appeared he stayed quiet and was silent. The majority of the children who were young at the time are now adults who are able to vote, so if you think back to when Kufour was in power when someone was 10 years old, they are now 25 years old and don't know about Alan at the time,” he said.



He also explained that one of the key missteps made by Alan Kyerematen might have been his failure to become a Member of Parliament.



Agyapong posited that his own consistency, not only in the media but also as a Member of Parliament, had played a crucial role in maintaining his visibility and popularity.



“Many of them don't know Alan because he withdrew from society and went quiet over the years, but I have consistently served in Parliament, and I believe that honorable Alan made the mistake of not being forced to become a Member of Parliament. For me, my consistency on radio and television in good and bad times has made me well known,” he added.

Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast to emerge tops of the super delegates election.



Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent came second while Alan polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.







