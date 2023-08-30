Kennedy Agyapong grilled for five hours over showdown comment

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

The Disciplinary Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, grilled the flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong for close to five hours over his showdown comment.

Mr. Kennedy during the just-ended special delegates stated that he would challenge President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia anytime.



Speaking in a telephone call the Assin Central lawmaker questioned why his agent should be chased out the election grounds.



The Disciplinary Committee of the party in its bid to solve the challenges that bedeviled the elections summoned Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and others to answer questions over comments they made during and after the elections.



The General Secretary added that the leadership of the party unequivocally condemns isolated incidents and emphasizes their unwavering commitment to the integrity and fairness of the election process.

“Pursuant of Article 10 (7) of the NPP Constitution, certain individuals namely; Mr. Rahpael Patrick Sarfo, Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr. Musa Sulemana, Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye will be referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee.



“Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong pursuant to the above-mentioned constitutional provisions, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media,” Mr. Kodua stated.



However, Mr. Agyapong honored the invitation from the Disciplinary Committee who subjected the outspoken politician to several questions at the party’s Headquarters in Accra which took some hours before he was released.



He declined to comment on what transpired during the meeting but assured of holding a press conference later.