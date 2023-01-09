Kennedy Agyapong is the most hypocritical person I have ever met - Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha

The Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has asserted that Kennedy Agyapog is anti-church and therefore unfit to serve as president of the country.

According to Kumchacha, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central waged a battle against the country's pastors and claimed that those who attend church are purposeless and unemployed because he does not understand the significance of the church.



“No, our father Kennedy Agyapong is not eligible to run for president in this nation. If it weren't for Kennedy Agyapong's desire to run for president, I wouldn't have known he believes in God and even attends church.



“Kennedy Agyapong claimed during his exposé on Net 2 TV that he does not believe in prophecy and that people who attend church are those who don't have jobs, since if they had a job, they wouldn't spend even 30 minutes in church. He is now visiting churches to socialize with Christians because he wants to be president. His belief in prophecy now that he wants to be president makes him the most hypocritical person I have ever witnessed in this nation,” he lamented.



In an Interview on Adepa TV, Kumchacha stated that Ghanaians should ignore Kennedy Agyapong since he has spoken out against the church and is visiting the same churches to seek their support.



He continued by saying that rather than voting for the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Ghanaians should support him as he is also contesting for the presidency.

Kennedy Agyapong has said that he was driven to join the presidential race after he sighted a video of Prophet Amoako Attah’s prophecy in March 2022.



Prophet Francis Amoako Attah, who is the founder of Parliament Chapel International, prophesied that God had a special assignment for Kennedy Agyapong which goes beyond being a Member of Parliament.



However, the lawmaker has disclosed that he will be contesting in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections in May 2022.







