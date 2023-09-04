Kennedy Agyapong refused to apologize to Akufo-Addo over showdown outburst – Report

Kennedy Agyapong is said to have turned down a request by the party to apologise to Prez. Akufo-Addo

It is reported that New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was asked by the party’s leadership to issue an apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his his threat to give him a “showdown.”

According to the host of Me Man Nti on Neat FM, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, the Assin Central Member of Parliament outrightly refused the request which was made when he appeared before the party’s disciplinary committee.



“As a party you could not take a firm position to say Kwame Akompreko did this and that so this.



"He came before you and as elders you were asking him to go and beg the president. So if he goes to beg the president the party would not have any other initiative to take?



“Now you watch him tell it to your face that he won’t beg the president today or tomorrow. Is that not disgraceful to you?” he stated on the September 1 2023, edition of his show.



In the heat of the party’s August 26, 2023, Special Delegates Election, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful was captured on video throwing a tirade directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is a contender in the flagbearer contest.

Kennedy Agyapong who was reacting to alleged threats and intimidation against his agents threatened to give the first and second gentlemen a “showdown.”



Subsequently, he was invited and subjected to a five-hour grilling marathon by the party’s disciplinary committee.



The party has however yet to make details of the meeting available to the public.



Meanwhile, the NPP has set November 4, 2023, to hold a national delegates congress to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.





