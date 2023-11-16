Kennedy Agyapong rejects handshake as he confronts NPP MP in parliament

Amidst the cheering and jeering during the 2024 Budget Presentation in Parliament, there was some uneasiness within the majority caucus.

The tension was highlighted when Assin Central Member of Parliament and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was captured by cameras engaged in what seemed like an open confrontation with some members of the caucus.



In the video shared by multiple news channels, Kennedy Agyapong who looked visibly irritated is seen refusing handshakes from some of his colleagues specifically the MP for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Boateng.



The Assin Central MP who lost the NPP flagbearership to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is further seen gesturing his displeasure while some of his other colleagues sought to mediate the situation.



While his words were not audible, political watchers have linked the incident to the conduct of some Majority MPs during the lead-up to the party’s presidential primary of November 4, 2023.



Ahead of the congress, Kennedy Agyapong had accused some members of the party including MPs of mudslinging.

He further accused some MPs of ingratitude and betrayal over their decision to throw their support behind the Vice President who was described as an establishment candidate in the race.



According to the official results declared by the Electoral Commission on November 4, Dr Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, whiles the fourth contender, Francis Addai-Nimoh got 781 votes.





