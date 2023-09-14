Kennedy Agyapong tops Twitter trends following NPP Balloting

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a hopeful flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has surged to the top of Twitter trends within just 24 hours of the party's ballot process to determine the candidates' order on the ballot.
In the aftermath of the balloting, Kennedy Agyapong secured the coveted number one spot, while Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia drew number two. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.
This development has sparked a surge of activity on Twitter, with many Ghanaians taking to social media to share their opinions and reactions.
In addition to the comments and discussions, videos showcasing branded buses of the aspiring flagbearer have surfaced, offering passengers free rides.
“Kennedy Agyapong Vs Bawumia, one will give the other a show down beautiful scenes ahead haha,” Highest Majesty Tweeted
“Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has picked the number 1 spot again. Ken is the chosen 1, Bawumia is still not stepping down because after all, it is not his family's money that he will waste on his campaign.” GH Elon tweeted
Below are some of the comments:
Kennedy Agyapong’s Show Down bus offering free ride to the public That’s my president ???????? pic.twitter.com/5LXXumvdCd— Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) September 13, 2023
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has picked the number 1 spot again. Ken is the chosen 1, Bawumia is still not stepping down because after all, it is not his family's money that he will waste on his campaign.— GH ELON ???????? ???? (@elonmuskGH1) September 14, 2023
// Nato / Russia / Naira Marley // pic.twitter.com/2aYntxpOJL
Kennedy Agyapong pressed Allan Cash’s neck and gave him show down for him to withdraw ???? Bawumiah is next ???????? pic.twitter.com/szn3OYdFJI— Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) September 5, 2023
Kennedy Agyapong asserts that the writings are clear on the wall that he’s the one supposed to lead the NPP in breaking the 8.— SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 13, 2023
He entreats delegates not to be influenced by either money or intimidation, ahead of the NPP presidential primaries slated for November 4. pic.twitter.com/WuHbhPvb1M
I think the Ghanaian youth should consider Kennedy Agyapong The man is full of wisdom Just listen to this He is our only hope !!! pic.twitter.com/6kyZRZmVU1— Fabrizio Gh???????? (@papsdeking) September 6, 2023
He can also fail I agree but one thing I know is, Kennedy Agyapong is not using pretense to get your support. That’s how he is and we’ve seen it over the years. https://t.co/tQgWae4TDd— ANGEL TOPEDO (@ThoughtPillow) September 6, 2023
The street president Kennedy Agyapong is smiling. Falaaa for Kennedy now. Bawumia is just wasting his time. pic.twitter.com/zBprp7ts66— Mr. Celebrity (@Mr_Celebrity_O) September 5, 2023
Number 1 again????????. Interesting times ahead! This shows that, he is indeed a tactical Man. Wontumi said, Kennedy Agyapong is Asset. He is Asset in NPP ???? pic.twitter.com/FZCYQw2poa— Richard ASAMOAH-JOE ????️ (@Joe_Kutani) September 13, 2023
NAY/WA
