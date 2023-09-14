Kennedy Agyapong tops Twitter trends following NPP Balloting

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a hopeful flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has surged to the top of Twitter trends within just 24 hours of the party's ballot process to determine the candidates' order on the ballot.

In the aftermath of the balloting, Kennedy Agyapong secured the coveted number one spot, while Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia drew number two. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.



This development has sparked a surge of activity on Twitter, with many Ghanaians taking to social media to share their opinions and reactions.



In addition to the comments and discussions, videos showcasing branded buses of the aspiring flagbearer have surfaced, offering passengers free rides.



“Kennedy Agyapong Vs Bawumia, one will give the other a show down beautiful scenes ahead haha,” Highest Majesty Tweeted



“Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has picked the number 1 spot again. Ken is the chosen 1, Bawumia is still not stepping down because after all, it is not his family's money that he will waste on his campaign.” GH Elon tweeted

Below are some of the comments:





NAY/WA