Keta MP-elect gets 24-hour police protection after near-fatal attack

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey was allegedly attacked on the dawn of Friday.

Newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, will get round-the-clock police protection following a near-fatal attack by unknown gunmen.

The Keta Municipal Police Command gave the assurance on Friday, December 11, 2020, according to a report by Citi News.



Keta Municipal Police Commander told an angry crowd NDC supporters who had stormed a police post in the area that the police will provide 24-hour protection for the MP-elect.



“I have been to the hospital with this Assembly Man (Gilbert Keklie) to see the MP and I have assured him of our 24-hour protection from henceforth,” one Commander Supt. Abakah is quoted by a Citi News report.



Mr Gakpey was elected on December 7, 2020, as a first-time MP for the Keta constituency.

He was attacked by some gunmen on Friday dawn, December 11, 2020, around 1:00 am at his residence at Afiadenyigba.



The MP-elect escaped with injuries after begging for his life, reports indicate.



Residents have been infuriated by the incident.



The NDC believes the attack is politically motivated and suspects members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante groups.