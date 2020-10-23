Ketu North, Banda & Awutu Senya East among 10 hotspot constituencies

Some security personnel stationed at the premises

Ten hotspot constituencies have been identified ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

These include border and non-border towns.



Executive Secretary of the Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons Jones Borteye Applerh revealed this in Accra on Thursday, October 22 at the launch of the ‘Ballot without Bullet’ initiative introduced by the Commission.



“Given this, the ‘Ballot Without Bullet’ project has targeted 10 hotspot constituencies comprising six border constituencies and four non-border constituencies.



“The border constituencies are Jirapa, Ketu South, Jomoro, Wulensi, Banda, Chiana Paga whiles Awutu Senya East, Offinso North, Gomoa West and Upper West Akim are the non-border constituencies,” he said.

Mr Applerh further noted that the porous nature of Ghana’s borders is the leading factor in the smuggling of illicit arms to Ghana.



“We need to influence the behaviour of the citizens through public sensitization and education on dangers on the abuse of guns before, during and after the elections.



“The porous nature of our borders have been a major source of illicit flows of arms into this country.”