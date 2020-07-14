General News

Ketu North: Chieftaincy Minister calls for sanity at registration centers

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Kofi Dzamesi at a registration center

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Kofi Dzamesi has called for sanity to prevail at the various registration centers across the Ketu North Constituency.

Mr. Dzamesi who is also the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, made the call when he visited some registration centers in the Constituency earlier today to observe the ongoing Voter’s registration exercise.



He said, it is the mandate of the Electoral Commission to ensure that the registration exercise is carried out smoothly in a peaceful environment, thus charged the registration officials not to allow persons without accreditation access to the centers.



According to Mr. Dzamesi, allowing such persons into the centers has the tendency of inviting actions that can disrupt the process.

The Minister also urged applicants to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols when they go out to the centers to get themselves onto the electoral roll, while emphasizing the deadly nature of the novel coronavirus.



The Minister also inspected work on the Akoetame-Kave Rural Electrification Project, where he made cash donations and nose masks to the workers.



In all, Mr. Dzamesi visited 14 registration centres in Dzodze, Ehi among others where he shared over 10,000 nose masks to registration officials and applicants at the centers.

