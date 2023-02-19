Ketu North NDC primaries: Businessman to contest Edem Agbana for Avedzi's seat

NDC flag | File photo

Source: GNA

Mr. Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple Tanko, a businessperson and National Welfare Committee member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is lacing his boots to make a second attempt at the Parliamentary primaries of the party in the Ketu North Constituency.

He contested the primaries in 2019 but lost to incumbent Dr James Klutse Avedzi.



The aspirant, who has been touring the various branches of the NDC in the constituency ahead of the party’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries slated for May, this year, made his intentions known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dzodze.



According to the business executive and professional who has served in various capacities in the NDC both in the Ketu North Constituency and at the national level and a member of the Volta and Ketu North Finance Committees of the party, he was compelled by the dream to usher in a new dawn for the NDC in Ketu North.



The hopeful as affectionately called Tanko as he is affectionately believes there can be no better replacement for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. James Klutse Avedzi who has hinted of his decision not to run for the position again, than him (Tanko).



“My passion and effort to contribute to the development of our constituency is paramount- the evidence can be seen across the Constituency since my civil service days- I am ready and prepared for the job like no other,” he said.



Mr Tanko, who is sure of winning the Ketu North NDC parliamentary primaries, intends to unite the party when he wins the constituency and national election.

The seat is being eyed by Edem Agbana, the immediate past deputy National Communications officer of the party.



He advised all parliamentary primary hopefuls against a campaign of insults, attacks, and acrimony, which sometimes characterised political competitions and called for a change of the status quo.



“It’s imperative that we avoid politics of insults and attacks on one another and rather focus on the messages we have as aspirants for the Branch Executives in the interest of peace and harmony going forward,” he advised.



Mr Tanko said his tour of the constituency affirms his commitment of prosecuting an issue-based campaign devoid of character assassinations, and all other unhealthy discourses that may frustrate intended reconciliation activities after the elections in the Ketu North constituency.



“The gate of my house remains open to all NDC faithful, who truly seek the progress of our beloved constituency,” Tanko added as he campaigns on a message of “New Dawn” (NUBUKƐ).