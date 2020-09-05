Politics

Ketu North NPP targets 30,000 votes in upcoming December elections

The Ketu North Municipal branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is targeting 30,000 votes in the December 7, 2020 general elections which is just three months away.

This has been revealed by the Party's Secretary in the constituency, Ohene Francis.



According to Mr Francis, the party is working hard to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the incumbent, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi for the NPP parliamentary candidate and Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi.



"Of course we are targeting over 30,000 votes in this year 2020 elections so we need the people," Francis was quoted as saying.



According to the constituency secretary, the party garnered around 16,000 votes in the 2016 general elections.

However, this means that the party executives need to work towards getting 14,000 new persons to add to the 16,000 persons who voted for the party in 2016 to vote for the party in the 2020 elections so they can arrive at the 30,000 votes the party yearns for.



When asked how the party intends to get the constituents to vote for the NPP so they can arrive at the number, Mr. Ohene said; they have a strategy that is already employed to get constituents to vote for the NPP.



"We have our strategy. We have our strategy on the table. Of course, we know the number of votes realized in the 2016 elections. Of course, we are seeing lots of changes as people are joining the party in their numbers so we are hopeful that we will get the 30,000," he said.

