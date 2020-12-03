Ketu South: We are committed to peaceful polls – Dzifa Gomashie

Dzifa Abla Gomashie, Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress for Ketu South

The Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ketu South Constituency, Dzifa Abla Gomashie has assured residents of her commitment and that of the NDC to the conduct of peaceful elections come December 7th.

According to the former Deputy Minister, Ketu South has always had peaceful elections since 1992 – a status she and her party [NDC] are committed to protecting.



She said, “First of all, as has been established, there has never been any confusion in Ketu South during elections, it is my hope and expectation that His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo would ensure that nothing untoward happens in Ketu South; it is his responsibility and my responsibility.”



She added that “As the parliamentary candidate for the NDC, I assure Ghanaians and I assure Ketu South that the NDC would abide by the rules and regulations of the game and ensure that nothing happens during the elections. What is important is for the military and the security that has been brought here to also respect the laws of Ghana and act responsibly.”



She further urged her supporters to commit themselves to a violent free election.



Talking about her own chances at the polls, Madam Dzifa Gomashie noted that there is no contest in Ketu South. Her task however, is to ensure that the NDC wins with another monumental margin.

“My chances as in being parliamentary candidate, I’m just waiting for 7th January, the vote is cast, I will win this election by the grace of God, it is still number two. The margin is what I’m concerned about, I want a wide margin to make a statement that indeed, when women are in charge we do things differently and the results will show; so I’m just waiting for the margin.”



Donation to Ketu South Municipal Hospital



Madam Dzifa Gomashie also donated some medical items to the Ketu South Municipal hospital to support healthcare delivery in the constituency.



The items were presented to the hospital on Tuesday by her and her campaign team.