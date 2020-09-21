Kevor, JAB1, Afram Plains South MP join forces to win more votes for NDC

The three politicians announced their intentions to work together for victory 2020

The three rivals who contested in the NDC Primary last year at Afram Plains South Constituency have joined forces to win more votes for the party.

During the inauguration of their campaign team ahead of 2020 General Election at Ekye Amanfrom Saturday, the three announced they are going to work together for victory 2020.



The Afram Plains South Constituency witnessed the most heated political tension during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Primaries last year.



The then Eastern Regional Secretary Mark Oliver Kevor resigned from his position to contest to become the Parliamentary Candidate.



Joseph Appiah Boateng known as JAB1 who stepped down few days to 2016 election following a court injunction and had also served as the MP between 2012 and 2016 returned to unseat the incumbent MP Eric Osei Owusu who was also in the race.



In the end, Joseph Appiah Boateng (JAB1) won with 352 votes to become the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Afram Plains South Constituency.

At the inauguration, the outgoing MP Mr. Eric Osei Owusu announced his intention to support JAB1 adding “despite my willingness to join the campaign team I am also donating GHC25,000 to help my brother Joseph Appiah Boateng to win more votes for the party both Presidential and Parliamentary.



Mark Oliver Kevor also assured to campaign massively saying the return of John Dramani Mahama is important but needs Joseph Appiah Boateng in parliament to help develop Afram Plains South.



On his part, Joseph Appiah Boateng expressed his gratitude to his colleague brothers in politics for such wonderful love to push the NDC agenda.



He used the opportunity to reveal his plans for the people of Afram Plains South Constituency and assured to work hard to develop the area when voted into office.

