Key NDC members were given big contracts under Akufo-Addo – Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has raised concerns about how party members were sidelined after president Akufo-Addo assumed office as president of the country in 2016.

According to him, he was shocked to see supporters show up in their numbers to support the party in this year’s election even with how they were treated after the party won the last elections.



…I would like to commend the women supporters in the NPP for their hard work before the elections. As for those who would be appointed as Ministers, you must be careful because 2024 will be easy for the NPP. So, make sure your core NPP must be satisfied. I have always said it that even with the way NPP has treated the party folks, they still put everything behind them to work for the party. He said



He alleged that before the primaries a lot of the NPP supporters were peeved because contracts, police and soldier recruitment were all given to members of the NDC hence the reason they were able to fund and distribute money on election day.



He also accused the party of awarding contracts to the late former president Jerry John Rawlings which made supporters angrier.



Speaking on ‘National Agenda’ on Net2 on Thursday, he said: “Before the parliamentary elections, most NPP members were peeved because I can give you names upon names of NDC members who have big contracts under this administration and that is how they got money to give it to their party to go and distribute on the day of the election.”

“If I get angry I will release some bombshell, even former president Rawlings was given contracts by the NPP, the way we treated the party people was bad. Our Minister is arrogant. NPP should wake up because if you look at the effort from the supporters you cannot sideline your people.”



He, however, cautioned appointees not to mess around with their job as the president is very keen on ensuring no minister misbehaves in power.



“… this is a lesson to anybody the president is going to appoint, some of the ministers are so arrogant. This time the president is wild if you make a mistake you will regret it because we want to win 2024 and we are not going to allow them to misbehave.” He added.



