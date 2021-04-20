Kicking out food waste, feeding the vulnerable in Ghana - The Food4All way

His attempt at feeding the poor in society by challenging the Guinness World Record’s longest table, got the world’s attention and subsequently, a visit to Buckingham Palace.

This all started after a challenge from a mentally ill man who would frequently visit his workplace, pick up waste foods and distribute to his friends who are equally underprivileged and not catered for.



As a result, Elijah Amoo Addo was selected among several other contestants to further a course in line with his vision, after which he accepted his award.



Elijah Amoo Addo, a chef and Executive Director of Food for All Africa, was one of many other contestants chosen from some 58 Commonwealth countries to receive the Queen’s Young Leaders Award.



He also had the opportunity to meet with other personalities including French President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and this has boosted his work and earned him recognition for his efforts at eradicating waste in Ghana.

Elijah is feeding the poor and vulnerable in society and doing a great job at that.







Let’s hear Elijah Amoo Addo’s full story here:



