‘Kitchen stool headmaster’ to be buried today

Robert Sepey will be laid to rest today

Robert Sepey, the headmaster who became infamous for his sexual escapades with one of his pupils will be buried today, January 30, 2021.

Robert Sepey as per reports died in the first week of December 2020 due to an unknown illness.



A funeral poster sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that a funeral ceremony will be held in his honour at Awoshie in Accra.



He will, however, be buried at Ada Wakumagbe.



‘The Kitchen stool sex style’ became a national phenomenon following a leaked video of Mr Sepey in a sexual encounter with a girl believed to be one of his pupils as he was the headteacher of the Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region.



Despite widespread condemnation of the act, Sepey got some ‘fans’ for the sex position he deployed in the act.

A new meaning was given to the kitchen stool as it came to be recognized as sex style.



Some Ghanaians went as far as gifting kitchen stools to would-be couples at weddings for them to experience the kitchen stool style of sexual pleasure.



As indicated on the poster, ‘all friends and sympathizers’ which may include those who had their relationships and marriages strengthened by Sepe’s kitchen stool style are ‘invited’ to the funeral.



