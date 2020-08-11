Politics

Klottey Korle constituency contest: Zanetor unfazed

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP, Klottey Korle Constituency

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings says she is not worried about the competition from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Prince Apia Debrah, in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Though she acknowledges that there will be competition, she is positive to emerge victorious.



“It’s a democracy, so the people get to decide who represents them. It will be tough but I’m sure it will go my way,” she told Etornam Sey on TV3’s New Day Monday.



Asked about the experience of her competitor, she mentioned that governance deals largely with the track record of leaders in the community and she believes she has done a lot for the constituency to be retained.



“[Prince Apia Debrah] hasn’t been active in the constituency so I’m not worried about his competition,” she remarked.



Speaking on development issues, the MP shed some light on issues concerning her constituency.

According to her, since attaining power there have been some strides in her constituency to better the lot of the people.



She, however, concedes there are some difficulties, notably among them being unemployment and flooding.



But she mentioned that there are arrangements that have been put in place to curb some of the problems confronting the constituency.



On the issue of floods, a mobile application was launched to help eradicate the problem a year ago but she said some stakeholders including the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ghana National Fire Service have been reluctant to fully embrace the new technology.



The Ghana flood monitoring application (Flood App) was designed to alert users of weather changes and potential weather disasters but it hasn’t seen full capitalization since its launch in 2018.

On youth unemployment, she said the lack of necessary skills and other factors are key contributors to the problem.



“The issue of unemployment isn’t only in my constituency but we have taken some strides to curb the situation. Some members of the youth have gone through skills training and subsequently been attached to institutions where they are contributing to the growth and development there.”



Dr. Zanetor Rawlings became the Member of Parliament of the constituency in 2016 when she won with some 50.3% of the total votes cast in the constituency.

