Kofi Adams only analyzed data for NDP formation – Nana Konadu

Kofi Adams

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has debunked the assertion that Kofi Adams, the former spokesperson for Jerry John Rawlings was instrumental in the formation of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

According to her, Kofi Adams was brought in to only analyze the figures after the yet-to-be-formed party had conducted its baseline survey on how formidable the new party would be.



“Kofi Adams was not very instrumental in setting up the NDP. When we tried to get the grounds situation to find out whether it was important enough to have another party and so on, people were sent out to do a baseline study, after the baseline study that is [when] we brought him in,” Nana Konadu explained on Asaase Radio’s Sunday Night show hosted by Nana Yaa Mensah.



She continued: “he [Kofi Adams] talked about analyzing figures to give a certain angle of what should be…so, we gave all the documents to him to look at it and in his analysis, he said it was very important for us to start a new party.”



The former first lady indicated that the former NDC Organizer felt disenchanted and wanted to be part of this new group but not all disenchanted NDC members joined the NDP.

“It’s a matter of the individual who has to take their decision of what they want to do. So, I guess everybody took their decision of what they wanted,” she stressed.



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was endorsed and acclaimed last week as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP) for the December 7 general election.



This will be the second time the former first lady will have led the party since its formation in 2012 if the Electoral Commission accepts her nomination forms.



