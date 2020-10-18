Kofi Asamoah-Siaw is PPP’s running mate for the 2020 election

Forty-two-year-old Mr Kofi Asamoah-Siaw has been named by Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the flagbearer of Progressive People’s Party (PPP) as her running mate for election 2020.

At a ceremony to outdoor Mr Asamoah-Siaw in Accra, Ms Dzogbenuku described his running mate as the right person due to his varied experience in areas including business, politics, and education.



She said Mr Asamoah-Siaw was an astute strategist who spearheaded the rapid expansion of the defunct GN bank to over 300 districts in the country.



Ms Dzogbenuku said his running mate was deep-rooted in the PPP and its ideals, saying, “He was part when the party began and played a major role in supporting the rank and files of the party”.



She appealed to the electorate to consider voting for the PPP as an alternative party to the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress who have ruled the country for over 28 years without much development.



“Mr Asamoah-Siaw has decided to partner me and the PPP for the election so that we can restore hope to Ghanaians in the upcoming general election”, she said.



Mr Asamoah-Siaw Born on June 2, 1978, in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Political Science and International Affairs from the University of Ghana.

He is a product of St. Anthony Primary School in Akyem Oda; Awisa Presby JSS at Akyem Awisa and Adisadel College in Cape Coast.



Mr. Asamoah-Siaw began his career as a teacher with Pentecost Secondary School in Koforidua, worked with the Capital Group in Accra before joining GN Bank where he worked for close to 10 years before its operations were temporarily suspended.



He was the first National Secretary of the PPP and also serves as the party’s Policy Director.



Kofi Asamoah-Siaw contested in the 2012 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the PPP in the Akyem Oda constituency.



He is a Methodist and married to Belinda Gifty Adjei with three children.



His mission in politics is to work with others to end the subjugation of the state interest to partisan interest and super-power.