Kofi-Buah crushes opponent in parliamentary election

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, MP for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region

Correspondence from Western region

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the yet-to-be-confirmed Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region has mocked his main contender, Kwasi Bonzoh of the NPP.



According to Ghanaweb reporter at Ellembelle EC's collation centre at Nkroful, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah who contested this year's Parliamentary elections on the ticket of NDC is leading with a huge margin.



Addressing his charging supporters at Nkroful Agricultural Senior High on Tuesday morning, Armah Kofi-Buah gave thanks to those who voted for him to represent them in Parliament.



He also thanked God for letting the NDC to win the Jomoro Parliamentary seat and also Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Parliamentary seat.



He stated the NPP Parliamentary Candidate Kwasi Bonzoh lost to him for the third time because he was not having a good campaign message.



Armah Kofi-Buah is optimistic that former President John Mahama will win the Presidential seat.

He, therefore, assured his supporters to remain because the NDC had won 140 Parliamentary seats in Ghana.



He reiterated that John Dramani Mahama is coming to power on January 7 to build a free port at Atuabo to create jobs for the youth in the area and beyond.



