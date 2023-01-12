Kofi Kapito predicts a win for Kyerematen in NPP primaries

Kofi Kapito

Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene popularly known as Kofi Kapito has predicted a win for Alan Kyeremanten in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primaries.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Kofi Kapito said the former Minister of Trade and Industry has a great chance of winning the NPP primaries.



“Kyerematen has a very great chance because he’s played ball within the party. He’s shown that he is a unifier, affable, and able to do. He also mentions some of the challenges that the current government is facing and him being part of it, he has acknowledged it but he says he has a way of making things better”, he explained.



He made this statement in response to a televised broadcast of Alan Kyerematen’s official announcement of intent to contest as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections on January 10, 2022.



Alan Kyerematen, in his speech, outlined a seven-point plan dubbed the Great Transformational Plan.

These include a strong macroeconomic environment, a new agricultural revolution, industrial transformation, accelerated infrastructure development, and digital mainstreaming.



Kofi Kapito called on Ghanaians to be patient with Alan Kyerematen and test his ability to deliver.



” Just like the way a lot of people have faith in other people that when they are given the opportunity, they disappoint. Let us see how he would also fare. “It is too early,” he said.