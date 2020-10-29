Kofi Koranteng to sue EC over his disqualification

Jean Mensa, Chairperson Electoral Commission

Disqualified Independent Presidential aspirant, Kofi Korateng has said his team is considering legal action against the Electoral Commission over alleged anomalies in the filing of his nomination.

According to Kofi Koranteng, the claims of forgery in his entry documents by the Commission is unfounded and misleading.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Thursday, October 29, Kofi Koranteng said, "when we were informed about the errors in our entry, we quickly denied the charges and sought to make the needed corrections yet the Electoral Commission refused to address the corrections. We did not deliberately forge any signatures as suggested by the Commission.



"It is unlikely that we filed our forms and it later turned to be signatures and names of executives of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP). How is that even possible? The process has been unfair and undemocratic and it is obvious the Commission wanted us off the ballot," he lamented.

He added that the Electoral Commission has since disallowed some diasporans from exercising their voting franchise in the upcoming general elections.



The Electoral Commission disqualified five aspirants for breaching aspects of the nomination process, for which they have been referred to the police for prosecution on the grounds of forgery.



The disqualified are Mr Kwesi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP), Mr Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr Kofi Gane and Mr Kofi Koranteng, both independent aspirants.