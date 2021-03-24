Koforidua-Nyamekrom road construction to begin soon

The contractor is mobilising logistics to go on-site to commence work

Work on the 10.5-kilometre Nyamekrom road in the New Juaben South Municipality will start by the end of this month, the Assembly has said.

Collins Aikins Akuffo, the New Juabeng South Municipal Assembly Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the contractor was currently mobilising logistics to go on-site to commence work.



In the meantime, he said, the contractor was shaping up some portions of the road, which were in a bad state, to ease the plight of road users whiles preparing for the main construction and assured the public that work would begin as scheduled.



The construction, being funded by the Government, is expected to be completed in 18 months and would begin from the St. James feeder road in Baakokrom through to Nyamekrom, all suburbs of Koforidua.



Mr Enoch Boahene, the Assemblyman of Nyamekrom, said commercial vehicles were not plying the route due to the bad nature of the road, creating difficulties for residents including teachers and other professional workers who commute every day to the area.

He said with the onset of the rains the problem had worsened and expressed the hope that construction would begin as scheduled to bring some relief to the people.



Madam Grace Asantewaa, a food vendor, said the deplorable nature of the road had made living conditions difficult for residents since taxis either increased their fare or decided to go to the area only on a hiring basis.



She said the road had been neglected for far too long and hoped that it would be constructed soon to bring some relief to the people.