Koforidua market faces closure after fire destroys properties

A fire that broke out at a popular market in the Eastern Regional capital on Wednesday dawn has brought businesses to a standstill.

Witnesses say wooden structures at the Juaben Sewaa Market were not spared in the blaze which started just before 3:30 am Wednesday.



Many goods worth millions of Ghana cedis have been destroyed as traders point to electrical fault although officials say investigations have begun.



“The wiring system is poor at this market. Many of us have been experiencing electrocution,” a trader alleged, adding, “even the ECG ignored us when we reported the matter to them, it took the Assemblyman to save the situation.”



“All my confectioneries have been destroyed. I’m in pain. This is what I do to survive and I don’t know what to do now,” another said.

Three fire tenders were deployed to the scene at the time Dailymailgh.com visited.



Station Officer 2 Antwi Twumasi of the New Juaben Municipal Fire Service said lack of access to the market delayed the team in bringing the fire under control.



“We’ve now finished combating the fire so we are now doing our investigations. Millions of cedis are gone,” the firefighter said.

