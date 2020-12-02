Kojo Kum targets 70 per cent win for Akufo-Addo in Ahanta West

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, incumbent Member of Parliament of Ahanta West

Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ahanta West Constituency in the Western Region has stated that the hard work and proactive measures put in place by the campaign team in the constituency will give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a resounding victory in the December polls.

He recounted that in the 2016 elections, President Akufo-Addo won by 69 per cent, however this year’s elections would even give a more resounding victory by garnering not less than 70 per cent votes in the constituency for the party.



Addressing a rally at the Agona-Nkwanta Lorry Station, he indicated that the constituency had been faithful to the NPP since 1996 and that would not be changed in the 2020 elections.



Mr Kum touted the infrastructural investments of the NPP Government in the constituency and added that plans were far advanced to begin the Regional hospital and other tertiary projects sited in the constituency.



He noted that every successive government comes carried out infrastructural developments, but the Nana Addo-NPP led government introduced social intervention policies that were benefitting all the Ghanaian populace.

Among the interventions are the Free SHS Policy, payment of backlog arrears with the National Health Insurance (NHIS), free provision of water, free electricity for lifeline users and 50 per cent waiver for users beyond the lifeline, tax waivers and NABCO among others.



Against this background, he called on the party faithful and all sympathizers to go out in their numbers on the 7 December and vote for the party to secure a landslide victory.



Mr Kum who is affectionately called “Lawyer Fantastic” said about 1,494 graduates benefitted from the free SHS Policy with about 1,792 second year students benefiting from the Policy in the constituency.